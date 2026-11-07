Pinkins has 19 points as Ole Miss defeats Central Arkansas 92-60

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Patton Pinkins scored 19 points, Adam Clark and Ben Henshall each added 13, and Mississippi took down Central Arkansas 92-60 on Friday night.

The Rebels (2-0) have eclipsed 90 points in each of their first two games of the season.

Corey Stephenson had 11 points to round out the double-figure scorers for Ole Miss, and Roman Siulepa and reserve Santiago Trouet each grabbed seven rebounds as the Rebels won the board battle 39-33.

Ole Miss jumped out to a 14-point lead in just under nine minutes of play, and never trailed. They led by as many as 38 points in the second half.

Luke Moore scored 11 points for the Bears (1-1), and was the only player to reach double digits.

Ole Miss outshot Central Arkansas 51%-38%, 40%-32% from deep. They also converted on 10 of their 14 free-throw attempts, and forced 18 turnovers and scored 20 points off of them.

The Rebels have never lost to the Bears in five matchups, most recently a 68-54 win in Oxford on Dec. 14, 2020.

Up next

Central Arkansas: host non-NCAA Ecclesia on Tuesday.

Ole Miss: host Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday.

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