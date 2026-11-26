SAN DIEGO (AP) — Isaiah Johnson scored 26 points and Marcus Spears Jr. added 18 for No. 7 Texas, which beat Georgetown 92-83 Thursday in the Rady Children’s Invitational with minimal help from 7-foot center Matas Vokietaitis.

The Longhorns (7-0) played the final 9:30 without Vokietaitis after he was whistled for his fifth foul, a technical. He had only five points and one rebound in 13 minutes after coming in leading Texas with 20.7 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Joe Sterling had 14 points and David Punch had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Longhorns (7-0), who will play in Friday’s championship game against the winner of Thursday’s second game between Saint Mary’s and No. 6 UCLA.

Jaland Lowe scored 21 points for the Hoyas (6-1). Kayvaun Mulready had 18 and Vincent Iwuchukwu and Elmarco Jackson 17 apiece.

Texas was up 70-58 when Vokietaitis was whistled for a technical. Lowe made both free throws and then hit two more on the ensuing possession to pull the Hoyas to 70-62.

Sterling then hit his third straight 3-pointer in a 2 1/2-minute stretch to push the Texas lead to 73-62.

The Hoyas got it to single digits in the final four minutes, but the Longhorns responded each time. Spears had a slam dunk for an 81-71 lead with 4 minutes to go and Johnson hit a dagger 3-pointer with 1:26 left to make it 90-78.

The Hoyas pulled to 45-39 on Mulready’s 3-pointer early in the second half before the Longhorns went on a 14-2 run, keyed by seven points from Spears.

Texas was tested in the first half when Georgetown twice had a four-point lead, but closed with a 15-3 run for a 41-30 halftime edge.

The Longhorns also had a 14-2 run early in the second half to open a 59-41 lead.

Texas outrebounded Georgetown 45-24, which helped the Longhorns overcome 19 turnovers.

Up next

Texas: Faces the winner of the St. Mary’s-UCLA game on Friday.

Georgetown: Faces the loser of the St. Mary’s-UCLA game on Friday.

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By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press