Mason Falslev scored 27 points and Utah State held off No. 18 Southern California 78-74 on Thursday in the Acrisure Series.

The Aggies (7-0) outlasted the Trojans (7-1) after setting a school record by winning each of their first six games by at least 30 points.

Down seven at the half, USC took a 66-65 lead on Jadis Jones’ hook shot with 3:37 left. Falslev countered with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later to put Utah State back in front for good.

Kingston Tosi made two free throws with 2:27 left, and Falslev added two more with 1:40 remaining to extend the lead to 72-68. Will Hornseth scored inside with 47 seconds left. and Karson Templin and Tosi made four late free throws to seal it.

Tosi finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Templin added 14 points and five rebounds.

Alijah Arenas scored a career-high 33 points for USC, making 13 of his 23 shots. Rodney Rice added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Darius Ratliff scored 10 points.

Up next

Utah State: At New Mexico on Sunday.

Southern California: Hosts Wyoming on Wednesday night.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here

PALM DESERT