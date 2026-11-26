FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Pop Isaacs made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Oklahoma beat Purdue 70-63 on Thursday at the Fort Myers Tip-Off – Beach Division.

Xzayvier Brown added 11 points and five assists for Oklahoma (5-2).

Antoine West had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists for Purdue (4-4), which has lost back-to-back games following a four-game winning streak. Luke Ertel added 11 points, but went 1-for-9 from 3-point range.

The Sooners scored 13 of the first 18 second-half points to make it 44-41 with 16 minutes left in the game and led the rest of the way. Five Oklahoma players scored in an 11-4 spurt that pushed the lead to nine points after Dayton Forsythe hit a 3 with 4:06 remaining.

Up next

Oklahoma: Hosts Syracuse on Tuesday in the SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge.

Purdue: Hosts Iowa on Tuesday.

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