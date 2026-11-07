Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Robinson’s 18 points helps TCU fill the stat box in 106-54 romp over Southern

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Micah Robinson scored 18 points and Xavier Edmonds and Brock Harding each recorded double-doubles and TCU dismantled Southern 106-54 on Friday.

Robinson had an efficient shooting night going 5 of 6 — including 4 of 5 from 3-point range — and 4 of 5 from the foul line.

Edmonds scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds with five of them on the offensive end. Harding scored 10 points, and for the third time in his career, matched a personal best distributing 12 assists and only committed one turnover.

Tanner Toolson scored 13 points and DJ Thomas and reserve Gavin Sykes each scored 11 for the Horned Frogs (2-0).

Justin Page and Aaron Hall each scored eight points to lead Southern (0-2).

Southern had brief success early racing to a 7-0 lead with layups from Lionel Bell and Duran Parish and Parish adding a three-point play two minutes in. TCU proceeded to outscore the Jaguars 13-5 and was never threatened from there.

Harding’s 3 with 7:28 before halftime gave TCU its first double-digit lead at 29-19.

TCU leads the all-time series 3-0. The last meeting was a 108-75 win by the Horned Frogs to open the 2023-24 season.

TCU is 50-1 all-time against current members of the SWAC.

Up next

Southern: Travels to face Drake on Sunday.

TCU: Hosts UL Monroe on Tuesday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.