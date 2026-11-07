Robinson’s 18 points helps TCU fill the stat box in 106-54 romp over Southern

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Micah Robinson scored 18 points and Xavier Edmonds and Brock Harding each recorded double-doubles and TCU dismantled Southern 106-54 on Friday.

Robinson had an efficient shooting night going 5 of 6 — including 4 of 5 from 3-point range — and 4 of 5 from the foul line.

Edmonds scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds with five of them on the offensive end. Harding scored 10 points, and for the third time in his career, matched a personal best distributing 12 assists and only committed one turnover.

Tanner Toolson scored 13 points and DJ Thomas and reserve Gavin Sykes each scored 11 for the Horned Frogs (2-0).

Justin Page and Aaron Hall each scored eight points to lead Southern (0-2).

Southern had brief success early racing to a 7-0 lead with layups from Lionel Bell and Duran Parish and Parish adding a three-point play two minutes in. TCU proceeded to outscore the Jaguars 13-5 and was never threatened from there.

Harding’s 3 with 7:28 before halftime gave TCU its first double-digit lead at 29-19.

TCU leads the all-time series 3-0. The last meeting was a 108-75 win by the Horned Frogs to open the 2023-24 season.

TCU is 50-1 all-time against current members of the SWAC.

Up next

Southern: Travels to face Drake on Sunday.

TCU: Hosts UL Monroe on Tuesday.

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