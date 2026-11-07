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Rechsteiner leads K-State’s 3-point barrage in 95-78 win over Cal State Northridge

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By AP News

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner scored 26 points with the help of six 3-pointers and Kansas State beat Cal State Northridge 95-78 on Friday.

Rechsteiner’s 6-for-15 effort from long range helped spearhead the Wildcats’ 17-for-41 3-point performance; good for 41%.

Reserves Matt Gilhool and Montana Wheeler each scored 12 for Kansas State (1-1).

Mikah Ballew scored 23 points on 6-for-10 shooting from 3, BJ Omot scored 14 points, Josiah Davis 12 and Brooklyn Hicks 11 for Cal State Northridge (0-2).

Rechsteiner’s 3 with 15 minutes left before halftime broke an 11-all tie and the Wildcats never trailed again. Kansas State went on an offensive eruption from there and led 57-29 at halftime.

Gilhool’s 3 not long after halftime doubled the lead to 62-31.

It was the first meeting between the two since 1987. Kansas State now leads the series 3-0.

Up next

Cal State Northridge: Hosts Grace University of Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday.

Kansas State: Hosts Creighton on Tuesday.

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