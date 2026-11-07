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Ibukunoluwa leads Siena against Princeton after 20-point game

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By AP News

Princeton Tigers (2-0) at Siena Saints (0-1)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Princeton after Tim Ibukunoluwa scored 20 points in Siena’s 80-75 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

Siena went 23-12 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Saints averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 16.5 from beyond the arc.

Princeton finished 1-12 on the road and 9-20 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 14 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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