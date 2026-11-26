OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Brooklyn Hicks scored 23 points as CSU Northridge beat Weber State 89-67 on Wednesday.

Hicks also contributed seven rebounds for the Matadors (2-4). Josiah Davis scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Mikah Ballew shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

ArDarius Grayson finished with 12 points and four assists for the Wildcats (2-5). Weber State also got 10 points from Dyllan Thompson.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press