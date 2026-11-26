PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Karson Templin, Solomon Callaghan and Mason Falslev combined for 60 points to lead undefeated Utah State to a 93-59 rout over SMU on Wednesday night in the Acrisure Series.

Templin made all three of his 3-point attempts and finished with 21 points. Callaghan scored 20 points behind six 3s and 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. Falslev finished with 19 points. Templin and Falslev each grabbed six of the Aggies’ 34 rebounds.

It was the first road game for Utah State (6-0), which has won each game by 30 or more points. The Aggies shot 63% against SMU in the second half and 57% for the game. They scored 23 points from 16 SMU turnovers.

Cameron Lomax scored 13 points off the bench to lead SMU (6-1). Jaden Toombs added 10 points.

Utah State opened the first half on a 16-5 run and led 43-27 at the break. Callaghan scored 11 first-half points and Templin had nine.

Callaghan and Templin each hit a 3-pointer during a 12-0 opening run of the second half for the Aggies.

Up next

The Acrisure Series continues Thursday with SMU facing No. 20 LSU and Utah State playing 18th-ranked Southern California.

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