Willenborg scores 22 as CSU Fullerton downs South Dakota 87-85

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Matthew Willenborg had 22 points in Cal State Fullerton’s 87-85 victory against South Dakota on Saturday.

Willenborg also contributed eight rebounds and three blocks for the Titans (1-1). Joshua Ward added 19 points to go with 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Vince Buzelis led the Coyotes (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Josiah Dotzler added 13 points and two steals for South Dakota. Jahni Summers had 10 points.

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CSU Fullerton faces Lincoln (CA) at home on Thursday, and South Dakota hosts Houston Christian on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.