PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Jasai Miles’ 23 points helped Loyola Marymount defeat UC Irvine 72-68 on Sunday.

Miles also added six rebounds for the Lions (4-3). All Wright scored 18 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added six assists. Zion Sensley shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and four steals.

Josiah Johnson and Nils Cooper each scored 13 points for the Anteaters (3-3). Nes Emeneke also had 12 points and two blocks.

Miles put up 13 points in the first half for Loyola Marymount, who went into halftime tied 33-33 with UC Irvine. Loyola Marymount used a 7-0 second-half run to break a 57-57 tie and take the lead at 64-57 with 3:34 left. Miles scored 10 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press