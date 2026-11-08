Gossett’s 3 rushing TDs, 1 from Pennington send Northern Arizona to lopsided win over Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Quran Gossett ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Ty Pennington had a 59-yard touchdown run and Northern Arizona beat Cal Poly 38-10 on Saturday.

Pennington threw for 130 yards and ran for 111 yards on nine carries for Northern Arizona (7-2, 5-1 Big Sky) ranked sixth in the FCS Stats Perform poll.

Gossett had 81 yards on 16 carries. He scored on touchdown runs of 5, 1 and 3 yards to help the Lumberjacks to a 24-7 halftime lead.

Cal Poly’s (3-4, 4-6) Tayvion McCoy tied it at 7-all eight seconds into the second quarter with a 13-yard scoring run at the end of an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

On the first drive of the third, Pennington had his scoring run, and following the missed point-after kick, NAU led 30-7.

Bo Kelly threw for 146 yards for the Mustangs.

Up next

Northern Arizona: Hosts Weber Saturday on Saturday.

Cal Poly: Wraps up its season at UC Davis on Nov. 21.

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