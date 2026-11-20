HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres and Isaac Garrett scored 16 points apiece as High Point beat Montana State 85-74 on Thursday.

Rivera-Torres had six rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (6-0). Garrett added six rebounds and three steals. Curtis Williams shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. It was the sixth win in a row for the Panthers.

Jeremiah Davis finished with 20 points and five steals for the Bobcats (2-4). Cavin Holden added 18 points for Montana State. Jed Miller finished with 11 points, five assists and three steals.

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High Point plays Tuesday against Duquesne, and Montana State hosts Northwest Indian on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.