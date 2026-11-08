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Williams scores 18 as Seattle U defeats Portland State 79-60

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By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Mason Williams and Will Heimbrodt scored 18 points apiece as Seattle University beat Portland State 79-60 on Saturday.

Williams had six rebounds and Heimbrodt five for the Redhawks (1-1). Halvine Dzellat had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Yaroslav Nikonov finished with 16 points for the Vikings (1-1). Jaquay Randolph added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Portland State. Luke Kearney also had seven points.

The game was tied 28-28 at halftime. Seattle U took a nine-point lead in the second half thanks to a 12-0 scoring run. Heimbrodt led the Redhawks in scoring with 13 points.

Up next

These two teams both play Wednesday. Seattle U hosts UTSA and Portland State visits Colorado State.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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