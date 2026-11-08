UIC Flames to host the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Monday

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) at UIC Flames (2-0)

Chicago; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts UNC Greensboro.

UIC finished 9-5 at home a season ago while going 19-16 overall. The Flames averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 15.5 on free throws and 18.3 from 3-point range.

UNC Greensboro finished 11-10 in SoCon play and 4-9 on the road a season ago. The Spartans shot 45.8% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press