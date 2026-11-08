Texas State steamrolls Oregon State with 600 yards, 5 TDs on the ground in 42-21 win

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Torrance Burgess Jr. ran for 196 yards and a touchdown, Davian Jackson ran for three scores and surpassed 100 yards rushing, and Texas State rolled past Oregon State 42-21 on Saturday night.

Texas State (5-4, 3-2 Pac-12) generated 600 yards of offense, 386 yards on the ground.

The Bobcats have won three of their last four games. Oregon State (5-4, 3-2) has lost two straight since ending a five-game win streak.

Burgess carried the ball 28 times that included a 23-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter. Davian Jackson finished with 107 yards on 10 carries with each of his scores coming from short yardage.

Brad Jackson was 16-of-20 passing for 214 yards for Texas State. He threw three passes for 95 yards to Zechariah Sample, who caught a 47-yard touchdown pass. The Bobcats quarterback also added 87 rushing with a 27-yard scoring run.

Oregon State freshman receiver Jesse Legree, who entered as the nation’s leader in yards receiving (1,110) and touchdown catches (14), caught eight passes for 99 yards.

AJ Newberry had a 9-yard touchdown run for the Beavers in the first quarter. Cornell Hatcher Jr. and Kourdey Glass added short-yardage TD runs in the fourth. Braden Atkinson was 20-of-36 passing for 192 yards.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Up next

Texas State: Hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

Oregon State: At No. 25 Boise State on Saturday.

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