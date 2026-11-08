Nevada Wolf Pack square off against the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0)

Stateline, Nevada; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) in Stateline, Nevada.

Nevada finished 24-13 overall with a 15-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2025-26 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 27-6 overall with a 15-4 record in non-conference play in the 2025-26 season. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shot 40.6% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press