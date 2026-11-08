Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
59.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nevada Wolf Pack square off against the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-0) vs. Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0)

Stateline, Nevada; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada takes on Saint Mary’s (CA) in Stateline, Nevada.

Nevada finished 24-13 overall with a 15-8 record against non-conference opponents during the 2025-26 season. The Wolf Pack averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 35.8% from deep last season.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 27-6 overall with a 15-4 record in non-conference play in the 2025-26 season. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 64.5 points per game and shot 40.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.