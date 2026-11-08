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Bradley leads CSU Bakersfield against North Dakota State after 23-point game

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By AP News

North Dakota State Bison (1-2) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0)

Bakersfield, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces North Dakota State after Kjay Bradley Jr. scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 93-54 victory against the Stanton Elks.

CSU Bakersfield went 8-24 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Roadrunners averaged 73.1 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 28.9% from 3-point range last season.

North Dakota State went 27-8 overall last season while going 10-5 on the road. The Bison shot 46.7% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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