STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Drew Mestemaker accounted for 416 yards and five touchdowns, including two in overtime, and Oklahoma State stopped a 2-point conversion try in the second extra period to pull out a 49-47 win over Kansas on Saturday night and cap a historic turnaround in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Mestemaker, playing in what could be his final college game, ran five yards for a score in the second overtime, then threw a successful 2-point conversion pass to tight end Oscar Hammond to put the Cowboys up 49-41.

Kansas, playing in its second straight overtime game, pulled to within 49-47 on a 3-yard run by Yasin Willis, but quarterback Isaiah Marshall’s conversion pass to Cam Pickett was stopped short of the goal line.

Mestemaker, a sophomore projected to be the first quarterback selected in the NFL Draft, passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns for Oklahoma State (8-4, 6-3 Big 12), which won its second consecutive overtime game and set a record for the best year-to-year improvement in program history.

Willis rushed 40 times for 216 yards and four touchdowns for Kansas (4-8, 2-7), which trailed 34-24 midway through the third quarter.

Kansas pulled even at 34 on a 52-yard field goal by Martin Connington with 3:15 left in regulation, but Connington missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt with two seconds remaining to win the game.

Willis scored the go-ahead touchdown in the first overtime and Mestemaker answered, finding Chris Barnes in the back of the end zone from 20 yards away to force a second overtime. The play was reviewed and the call upheld.

The Cowboys went from not winning a Big 12 game the previous two seasons to bowl eligibility in Eric Morris’ first year as coach. Oklahoma State was a combined 4-20 overall the past two seasons, with only one of those wins against a Power Four team, and went 0-18 in Big 12 games during that span.

Kansas held the ball twice as long as Oklahoma State in the first half and led 21-7 at one point. The Jayhawks ran for 214 yards and three scores, including a 50-yard keeper by Marshall (10 carries, 91 yards).

The takeaway

Kansas: The Jayhawks gained 556 yards, including 360 rushing, but surrendered 557 yards to OSU and Mestemaker.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys defense found a way to make big stops when they needed.

Up next

Kansas: End of season.

Oklahoma State: Will play in a bowl game.

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By TIM WILLERT

Associated Press