BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had 356 yards passing and two touchdowns, Tristan Dunn and Kamar Mothudi each had a pick-6 and California beat Pittsburgh 41-17 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Golden Bears (4-8, 3-7 ACC) won for the first time since a 25-20 home victory over Virginia Tech on October 10.

“Just going to enjoy this moment right now, and I’ve already started as far as assessment,” first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi said. “There’s a lot of things that I need to improve, that’s for sure. … And sitting down with (football general manager) Ron (Rivera), aligning an awesome plan ahead. We’re gonna look at all three phases where we can improve, and that’s the one benefit of not having postseason play and to really thoroughly go through every aspect of the program we can improve and hit that full speed ahead.”

Sagapolutele was 31-of-42 passing and threw two interceptions while senior Chase Hendricks had a career-high 14 receptions for 139 yards with a touchdown. Sagapolutele’s 356 passing yards were a career high against an FBS squad.

But, the sophomore quarterback didn’t have much to say when asked if he would return next season after the program’s sixth losing season in the last seven.

“I’m just focused on getting ready for next season, and I’m just grateful that I was able to send the seniors off right,” he said. “I mean, we put a lot of sweat and tears this year, and I was happy we were headed off the right way.”

The Panthers (6-6, 3-6 ACC) have lost five of their last six games. Freshman Corey Dailey went 15-for-27 passing for 180 yards with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Malik Knight and three interceptions.

California took the lead for good at 13-7 right before the half with a 15-play, 96-yard drive that lasted 3:16. Sagapolutele connected with Hendricks in the back left of the endzone for the 11-yard touchdown. It was California’s longest drive of the season.

Sagapolutele took some big hits, including late in the third quarter when he hit his helmet falling back into his own offensive lineman’s helmet and was helped off the field. He re-entered the game for the next possession.

Pitt linebacker Braylon Lovelace intercepted Sagapolutele and returned it 35 yards for touchdown early in the fourth quarter to bring the Panthers within three points.

California responded with a nine-play, 84-yard drive capped by Adam Mohammed’s 5-yard rushing TD to go back ahead by two scores with 7:49 left in the game.

“It’s been a resilient group finding strength amidst adversity, and I think it says a lot about the senior class,” Lupoi said. “(We) didn’t accomplish what we wanted to do a week ago. … This is a growth-mindset approach and a challenge, and that’s exactly how we went to work.”

Dunn and Mothudi returned interceptions 65 and 20 yards, respectively, for touchdowns that capped the scoring.

Towns McGough made field goals of 20 and 39 yards for Cal.

Up next

Pitt: Awaits a potential bowl bid.

California: Season complete.

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By MARISA INGEMI

Associated Press