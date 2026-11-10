Wright State takes on Toledo following O’Hara’s 24-point showing

Wright State Raiders (2-0) at Toledo Rockets (1-2)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Raiders -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Toledo after C.J. O’Hara scored 24 points in Wright State’s 97-71 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Toledo finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Rockets averaged 81.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.6 last season.

Wright State went 23-12 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Raiders averaged 80.5 points per game last season, 39.5 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 9.2 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press