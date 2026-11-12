San Diego State defeats Bethune-Cookman 88-75

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Latrell Davis scored 26 points as San Diego State beat Bethune-Cookman 88-75 on Wednesday.

Davis went 11 of 15 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Aztecs (3-0). Elzie Harrington added 18 points while going 7 of 11 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had eight assists. Jeremiah Cherry had 15 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Jaylen Jones led the way for the Wildcats (0-4) with 14 points and five assists. Bethune-Cookman also got 13 points from Daniel Rouzan. Daniel Johnson also had 13 points and three steals.

San Diego State carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as Harrington led the way with 11 points. San Diego State took the lead for what would be the final time on Isaiah Sy’s 3-pointer with 8:07 remaining in the contest.

Up next

Both teams next play Sunday. San Diego State takes on New Mexico State. Bethune-Cookman plays Paine at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press