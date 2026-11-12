UCSB wins 76-63 over Nevada

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — C.J. Shaw scored 20 points as UCSB beat Nevada 76-63 on Wednesday.

Shaw shot 6 for 11 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (3-0). Aidan Mahaney scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Miro Little shot 1 of 7 from the field and went 10 for 10 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Styles Phipps finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Wolf Pack (2-1). Nevada also got 10 points from Vaughn Weems.

UCSB took the lead for good with 13:37 left in the first half. The score was 40-24 at halftime, with Marvin McGhee racking up nine points. UCSB was outscored by Nevada in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Shaw led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Up next

UCSB plays Sunday against UC Merced at home, and Nevada hosts Utah Valley on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press