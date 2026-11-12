Montana State visits No. 23 BYU after Wright’s 21-point game

Montana State Bobcats (1-1) at BYU Cougars (3-0)

Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Cougars -23.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 BYU faces Montana State after Robert O. Wright III scored 21 points in BYU’s 98-82 victory over the Queens Royals.

BYU finished 12-3 at home last season while going 23-12 overall. The Cougars averaged 83.5 points per game last season, 15.9 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from deep.

Montana State went 18-14 overall with a 6-11 record on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 11.4 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press