Duckett leads UC Riverside against Fresno State after 22-point showing

UC Riverside Highlanders (3-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits Fresno State after Tony Duckett scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 80-75 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

Fresno State finished 13-19 overall with a 10-8 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Bulldogs averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 32.5 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

UC Riverside went 10-22 overall with a 3-15 record on the road a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 72.9 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 32.3% from behind the arc last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press