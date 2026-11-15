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Montana State and Cal Poly to meet for cross-conference matchup

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By AP News

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-2) at Montana State Bobcats (1-2)

Bozeman, Montana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Cal Poly face off in non-conference action.

Montana State finished 11-2 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Bobcats averaged 77.9 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.

Cal Poly went 14-19 overall with a 6-11 record on the road last season. The Mustangs allowed opponents to score 85.0 points per game and shot 46.0% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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