Iowa Hawkeyes (2-2) at Xavier Musketeers (5-0)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays Xavier after Trevin Jirak scored 22 points in Iowa’s 70-69 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Musketeers have gone 4-0 at home. Xavier is second in the Big East scoring 85.8 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

Iowa finished 3-8 on the road and 24-13 overall a season ago. The Hawkeyes allowed opponents to score 66.3 points per game and shot 45.9% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press