CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Matt Able scored 23 points, Terrence Brown scored 20 and North Carolina beat Marshall 88-72 on Friday night.

Jarin Stevenson scored 13 points, and center Cameron Fens made his North Carolina debut, scoring nine points and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds in 19 minutes.

Fens — a 7-foot South Dakota transfer — had filed a lawsuit Wednesday in a North Carolina court seeking to recover a year cut short by a misdiagnosed foot injury at his previous school. On Thursday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order for Fens, clearing the way for him to play at least through a hearing set for Nov. 30.

Noah Otshudi scored 14 points and reserve Boubacar Djigo scored 11 points for Marshall (2-4).

The Tar Heels (4-1) built a 25-8 lead with 11 1/2 minutes before halftime before Marshall reeled them in and outscored North Carolina 29-17 and drew within 42-37 at halftime.

North Carolina gradually pulled away and took a double-digit lead for good on Isaiah Denis’ layup to make it 67-56 with 11:33 to go.

Up next

Marshall hosts Prairie View on Wednesday.

North Carolina hosts Monmouth on Monday.

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