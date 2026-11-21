NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Tristan Hankins had 18 points in UT Arlington’s 69-62 win against Northwestern State on Friday.

Hankins also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks (6-1). Niko Bundalo added 17 points while going 5 of 8 and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line and had seven rebounds. Tycen McDaniels shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Kai Simpson finished with 18 points for the Demons (1-5). Dionjahe Thomas added 10 points and six rebounds for Northwestern State. Kordrick Turner finished with 10 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press