ATLANTA (AP) — Gio Lopez completed 17 of 22 passes for 324 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns as No. 10 Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 50-29 on Saturday afternoon.

The eighth consecutive victory for Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 11 CFP) extended the longest winning streak in program history, and clinched only the third double-digit win season in program history.

“Don’t undersell winning on the road,” Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert said. “It’s not easy to win on the road against any opponent. I’m really proud of this football team.”

The Demon Deacons jumped out to a 29-0 lead with touchdowns on their first four offensive drives. Running back Ty Clark III accounted for two of them, along with a rush by Lopez and a 66-yard pass to receiver Jack Foley.

Carlos Hernandez entered the game ranked fourth nationally in receiving yards and continued his stellar season with eight receptions for 145 yards for his fifth 100-yard game of the season. Deuce Lawrence led Wake Forest on the ground with 105 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Grady Adamson led Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6 ACC) with 143 rushing yards and a touchdown.

ACC outlook

Wake Forest is in touching distance of its third ever ACC Championship Game appearance.

The Demon Deacons could wrap up the trip to Charlotte on Saturday night if either No. 5 Miami beats Virginia Tech or No. 21 Louisville loses to Pitt. If neither result happens, Wake Forest still controls its own destiny and can clinch the berth with a win over Duke next week.

“It’s been five years since we’ve been in the game, it’s been 20 years since we’ve won it,” Dickert said. “It’s hard to do. I don’t want people to miss that, because I know sometimes we’re making things look easy and this is not easy.”

The ACC winner also earns an automatic spot in the College Football Playoff. Wake Forest currently occupies the final at-large spot for the postseason at No. 11 in the CFP rankings.

Overwhelming first half

Wake Forest led 36-7 at halftime, yet another overwhelming performance in the opening 30 minutes. Wake Forest has now outscored opponents 181-7 in first halves over the last five games and put up 361 yards of offense before the break.

“I think it starts up front,” Dickert said. “I think our offensive line is playing with this renewed sense of confidence and physicality and coming off the ball.”

The takeaway

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons continued their torrential offensive pace. The 607 total yards marked a fifth consecutive game going over 500 total yards, the longest such streak in the FBS this season. It was also the sixth time in seven games scoring at least 40 points.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets deployed their two quarterback system again, but neither Adamson nor Alberto Mendoza carried the momentum forward from last week’s win over Clemson. The two combined for only 100 passing yards and 139 yards on the ground, although most of it was long after the game was out of reach.

Up next

Wake Forest: Hosts Duke next Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Travels to No. 1 Georgia next Saturday.

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By ALAN COLE

Associated Press