SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Amarri Monroe scored 17 points, Sadiq White Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Syracuse rallied in the second half to defeat Lafayette 84-81 on Saturday.

Lafayette dominated the first five minutes of the second half, building a 48-35 lead before Syracuse rallied, eventually taking a 55-54 lead on a 3-pointer and a layup by Monroe with about 10 minutes remaining.

Cooper Kesler’s 3-pointer put Lafayette back ahead and there were a couple of ties before Syracuse took the lead for good with eight minutes remaining. The Orange led by six heading to the final minute and closed it out with two free throws by Monroe and four from Ryan Moesch.

Moesch scored 13 points and led Syracuse (4-2) with six assists. Kiyan Anthony also scored 13.

Kesler, a junior college transfer, scored a career-high 30 points and had seven assists for the Leopards (3-4). Shareef Jackson scored 22 points and Beckett Currie added 12 points.

A 9-0 run gave Syracuse a 23-15 lead with about seven minutes remaining in the first half but the Leopards bounced back, scoring 14 of the next 15 points to lead 29-24 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining before halftime. Lafayette led 31-26 at the break.

Kesler and Jackson combined for 26 of the Leopards’ 31 first-half points.

Syracuse has won all 10 meetings with Lafayette. The teams first met in the 1957 NCAA Tournament, a 75-71 Orange win.

Up next

Syracuse: The Orange host Albany on Wednesday.

Lafayette: The Leopards host the Lafayette Classic, Nov. 27-29. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here