PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Lateef Patrick scored 19 points as Fordham beat Portland 87-69 on Saturday.

Patrick shot 6 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Rams (5-1). Jack Whitbourn scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added 10 rebounds. Roor Akhuar went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Jaxon Olvera led the way for the Pilots (4-3) with 26 points. Timo George added 12 points and seven rebounds for Portland. Hunter Adam also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.