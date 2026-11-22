SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jackson Arnold had a touchdown pass and a scoring run to help UNLV hold off San Jose State 24-22 on Saturday in a game that wasn’t decided until the Spartans’ two-point try failed with 45 seconds remaining.

Arnold scored on a 1-yard plunge for the lone score of the third quarter as the Rebels (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West Conference) increased their lead to 24-13.

Trajan Sinatra answered with a short field goal for the Spartans (5-7, 3-5) midway through the final quarter, and Luke Weaver connected with Carson Clark for a 30-yard touchdown. A two-point pass was incomplete and the Rebels held on over the final 45 seconds.

UNLV took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on Jai’Den Thomas’ 9-yard touchdown run.

San Jose State (5-7, 3-5) pulled even on Weaver’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Jabari Bates and took a 10-7 lead into the second quarter after Sinatra kicked a 29-yard field goal.

Arnold had a 38-yard touchdown pass to Keyan Burnett to put the Rebels ahead. Sinatra and Ramon Villeia traded field goals and UNLV led 17-13 at halftime.

Arnold finished with 197 yards on 17-for-27 passing with an interception. He also led the Rebels with 66 yards on 16 rushes. Taeshaun Lyons had nine receptions for 85 yards.

Weaver completed 21 of 40 passes for 250 yards with one interception for San Jose State. Clark had eight catches for 102 yards.

San Jose State needs to beat visiting North Dakota State in its regular-season finale to get to six wins and qualify for a bowl game.

Up next

San Jose State will host North Dakota State on Friday, and UNLV plays Nevada at home on Saturday to end the regular season.

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