PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tiernan Stynes had 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 92-75 victory against Portland State on Sunday.

Stynes had six rebounds for the Titans (3-2). Christian WIlliams scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added six assists and three steals. Joshua Ward shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding five assists and four steals.

Dennis Johnson III led the way for the Vikings (3-4) with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Portland State also got 10 points and six rebounds from Jaquay Randolph. Yaroslav Nikonov also had 10 points and five assists.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press