BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Will Shaver totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds as Samford beat UNC Asheville 80-77 on Sunday.

Shaver added three blocks for the Bulldogs (3-2). Isaiah Campbell-Finch shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Cooper Noard shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Connor Dubsky led the way for the Bulldogs (2-5) with 17 points. Khayri Dunn added 14 points and Myles Mayfield finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Up next: Both teams play on Tuesday. Samford visits Georgia Tech and UNC Asheville travels to play Florida State.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.