Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-3) vs. UC Davis Aggies (4-2)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State and UC Davis meet at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies are 4-2 in non-conference play. UC Davis ranks fourth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Jalen Stokes leads the Aggies with 5.8 boards.

The Gamecocks are 4-3 in non-conference play. Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Davis’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 10.1 more points per game (78.3) than UC Davis allows to opponents (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stokes is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 12.7 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 33.9%.

Jordan Stiemke is averaging 15.6 points for the Gamecocks. Chris Lockett Jr. is averaging 14.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press