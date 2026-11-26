Omaha Mavericks (3-4) vs. Pacific Tigers (5-2)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha and Pacific square off at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Tigers are 5-2 in non-conference play. Pacific averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 19.5 points per game.

The Mavericks have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. Omaha allows 81.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.9 points per game.

Pacific’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 11.0 more points per game (70.4) than Pacific allows to opponents (59.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adriel Nyorha is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jaion Pitt is averaging 13.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 60.3%.

Deke Thompson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Grant Stubblefield is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press