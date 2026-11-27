Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at San Diego Toreros (6-1)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces San Diego after Jeremiah Hammond scored 34 points in Northern Colorado’s 93-83 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Toreros are 4-0 on their home court. San Diego is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 0-2 in road games. Northern Colorado averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

San Diego’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado scores 8.6 more points per game (78.0) than San Diego gives up (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jevon Hill averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Davion Hill is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.4 points.

Langston Reynolds is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bears. Andrew Crawford is averaging 10.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press