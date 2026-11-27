Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (5-4)

New Orleans; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama squares off against Fresno State at XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Jaguars are 5-4 in non-conference play. South Alabama scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in non-conference play. Fresno State is second in the Pac-12 with 35.5 rebounds per game led by Bradey Henige averaging 7.3.

South Alabama makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). Fresno State has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Langsy is shooting 47.9% and averaging 20.4 points for the Jaguars. Aaron Goldstein is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers.

Ross Candelino is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dragos Lungu is averaging 17.7 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press