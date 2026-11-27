EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Darius Lopes had 23 points, Ayden Evans scored 21 and Maine defeated Le Moyne 90-86 in overtime on Friday.

Lopes shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 12 from the free-throw line for the Black Bears (3-5). Evans also had nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Hudson Franz added 12 points.

Jayden Teat led the Dolphins (3-5) with 20 points and six assists. Khalil Williams added 16 points and Ty Francis pitched in with 15 points and three steals.

Maine led 34-32 at halftime, but Francis made three free throws with 3 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 79-all.

Franz had a go-ahead three-point play with 17 seconds left in the extra period before picking up an assist on Oliver Faubert’s layup with 5 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Up next: These two teams both play Saturday. Maine visits Lafayette and Le Moyne squares off against Niagara.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.