WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Wessler led UNC Wilmington with 16 points and Tahlan Pettway scored the game-winning layup with three seconds left as the Seahawks beat Princeton 68-66 on Friday.

Wessler added 15 rebounds for the Seahawks (7-1). Pettway scored 15 points and added six rebounds and six assists. Gavin Walsh had 15 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Jack Stanton finished with 24 points for the Tigers (5-3). Christopher Kirkpatrick added 17 points and four assists for Princeton. Jackson Hicke finished with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

UNC Wilmington went into the half ahead of Princeton 34-28. Walsh scored 11 points in the half. C.J. Luster II scored 11 second-half points for UNC Wilmington.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.