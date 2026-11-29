NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Heupel finally has his first undefeated November at Tennessee, joining Volunteers’ coaching greats Johnny Majors and Phillip Fulmer.

Heupel has done them both one better.

No. 7 Tennessee is in position to host its first playoff game at Neyland Stadium.

George MacIntyre threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns as Tennessee took a big step toward hosting a College Football Playoff game by beating Vanderbilt 26-12 on Saturday night.

The Volunteers (10-2, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) positioned themselves to open their second CFP berth in three seasons at Neyland Stadium. They were ranked fifth in this week’s rankings.

“We have the best fans in the country,” Heupel said. “And go back to before we arrived at Tennessee and the state of the program when we took it over, this is a special place. This is as good as there is in college football. The history of it, the passion of it. It’d be awesome to have a night like that inside of Neyland.”

Tennessee had its third 10-win regular season with Heupel. Tennessee also got some revenge with their seventh win in eight seasons on the field over its in-state rival. This win was extra special for MacIntyre. His grandfather, George, coached Vanderbilt between 1979 and 1985.

“Growing up, this was always a big game to watch on Saturdays, and it was a blessing to be in the game,” MacIntyre said. “My grandfather never got to watch me play. … So it was just cool to be able to be in his old stadium and get a big win.”

The Volunteers took control in a scoreless game with 20 straight points in the second quarter. Tennessee added four more sacks giving the nation’s top defense in that category a program-record 51 for the season, and Tennessee also held Vanderbilt to 201 yards total offense.

Cooper Ranvier kicked four field goals, including a long of 50, with his fourth putting Tennessee up 26-3 early in the fourth quarter.

DeSean Bishop, the SEC’s leading rusher with 1,215 yards, watched from the sideline with an injury that had him questionable. Tennessee then lost another run threat when quarterback Faizon Brandon had to be helped off the field with an apparent knee injury in the first quarter. Heupel had no update on Brandon’s status after he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Vanderbilt (4-8, 1-8) finished off a disappointing season a year after beating Tennessee in Knoxville for the program’s first 10-win season.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed with the season and disappointed with the finish and a lot to go to work on and improvement,” coach Clark Lea said.

Carson Lawrence returned an interception 21 yards for Vanderbilt’s only touchdown with 9:14 left. The Commodores went for the 2-point conversion, but Jared Curtis’ pass fell incomplete. Curtis finished with 171 yards passing.

Brock Taylor, Vanderbilt’s career scoring leader, added two more field goals.

The takeaway

Tennessee: The Volunteers came in with a SEC-high 11 players lost to season-ending injuries, including six starters. Brandon will join that list after not being able to put weight on his left leg as he was helped to the sideline. Yet Heupel keeps having different players step up. Gordon ran for a career-high 129 yards on 31 carries, and Justin Baker also ran for 84 more.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores had nothing to lose, and Lea went for it not once, but twice on fourth down only to turn it over in the first half. Lea said after the game they thought they had drawn the defense into a neutral zone penalty. They lined up for another try in the third quarter only to be forced to punt after yet another false start on fourth-and-1 at midfield.

The Commodores also came in last in the SEC and 132nd in the country for penalties per game. They didn’t help themselves with eight penalties for 52 yards.

Up next

Tennessee waits to learn its final CFP ranking Dec. 6 and when the Vols start their playoffs.

Vanderbilt prepares for the December signing period that opens Wednesday.

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By TERESA M. WALKER

Associated Press