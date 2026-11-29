SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andrew Hilman scored 21 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with one second left as San Francisco knocked off Bethune-Cookman 75-74 on Saturday.

Hilman also added six rebounds and four steals for the Dons (5-3). Gustav Knudsen scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 11 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Yoav Vitlem went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.

Kevin Patton Jr. led the way for the Wildcats (0-7) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Daniel Rouzan added 13 points for Bethune-Cookman. Quentin Heady also had 13 points. The Wildcats prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

Andrew scored 19 points in the second half for San Francisco including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.