Brazeau has hat trick, Rust scores twice as Penguins rout Blackhawks 7-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Brazeau recorded first NHL hat trick, Bryan Rust scored twice and the Pittsburgh Penguins rolled past the sliding Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Sunday night.

Anthony Mantha had a goal and assist and Noel Acciari scored as the Penguins won their second game in three, but just their second in the last 11 (2-5-4). Ryan Shea had three assists, and Arturs Silovs made 21 saves.

Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno scored in his return after missing 19 games with a hand injury, and Wyatt Kaiser and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal. Last-place Chicago came out flat a night after snapping a six-game losing streak in Dallas with a shootout win and lost for the ninth time in its last 11 (2-9-0).

Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight stopped only three of the first seven shots he faced before being relieved by Arvid Soderblom 12:03 into the game. Knight returned for the third period and stopped both shots he faced in the frame.

Soderblom stopped 12 of 15 shots, including Sidney Crosby’s breakaway in the second period.

The Penguins led 4-0 midway through the first period.

Mantha opened the scoring 1:38 in, swatting in a loose rebound. Rust made it 2-0 at 7:19, beating Knight on the glove side from the left circle. Brazeau upped it to 3-0 just 61 seconds later, knocking in Mantha’s feed from behind the net and prompting Chicago coach Jeff Blashill to take a timeout.

Rust fired in a screened shot from the right circle at 12:03 for his 15th goal to chase Knight.

Foligno cut it to 4-1 midway through the second, tucking in a loose puck from the crease.

Brazeau added goals 57 second apart to complete his hat trick. Alone in front, he slid in a power-play score at 12:20, then deflected in Connor Dewar’s high shot for his 11th goal of the season.

Kaiser made it 6-2 with 6:30 left in the second, then Acciari scored with 1:12 to go in the period. Bertuzzi scored with one second left in the third.

Up next

Penguins: Host Carolina on Tuesday.

Blackhawks: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press