Hertl scores twice in 5-point game, Golden Knights beat Sharks 7-2 for 4th win in a row

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl had two goals and three assists, Jack Eichel also scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat San Jose 7-2 on Sunday night, ending young Sharks star Macklin Celebrini’s points streak at 13 games.

Vegas won its fourth straight game, completing a back-to-back after beating St. Louis 4-2 at home Saturday night.

Pavel Dorofeyev had a goal and an assist, Zach Whitecloud and Shea Theodore also scored, and Carl Lindbom stopped 18 shots. Mark Stone had two assists, but his goals streak ended at team record-tying seven games.

Collin Graf and Alexander Wennberg scored for the Sharks, and Yaroslav Askarov made 26 saves. San Jose also played Saturday, beating Dallas 5-4 at home in overtime.

Eichel opened the scoring at 7:19 of the first period, and Dorofeyev scored his 17th goal of the season on a power play with 9:03 to go in the period.

Vegas added three goals in the second period, including a power-play goal by Hertl, his 17th of the season, with nine minutes remaining.

Theodore scored an empty-netter in the third, and Hertl capped the scoring with his second of the night.

Up next

Golden Knights: At Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Sharks: At Washington on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By HADDY BARGHOUTI

Associated Press