Blues snap 3-game skid with 3-0 win over Hurricanes

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Joel Hofer made 33 saves as the St. Louis Blues snapped a three-game losing streak by shutting out the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Nick Bjugstad, Dalibor Dvorsky and Jimmy Snuggerud scored for the Blues. Hofer notched his fourth shutout of the season and first since Dec. 17.

Brandon Bussi made 28 saves for the Hurricanes. It was only the third regulation loss for Bussi in 20 career games (16-3-1).

Carolina was shutout for the first time this season and had its five-game points streak come to an end.

The Blues took control with three second-period goals.

Bjugstad’s shorthanded tally for the Blues at the 3:09 mark broke the scoreless tie. It was the first goal since Nov. 6 for Bjugstad, who returned against Carolina after missing the last 15 games with an upper-body injury.

Dvorsky made it 2-0 Blues at the 9:45 mark. Jake Neighbours got the primary assist, running his points streak to four games.

Snuggerud added to the St. Louis lead with a power-play goal with 7:11 left. It was the second time this season that the Blues had both a shorthanded and a power-play goal in the same game.

Hofer was strong throughout, stopping all nine shots he faced in the first period, gloving a one-timer from Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the second and getting in front of a flurry of Carolina chances early in the third.

The Blues were without forward Robert Thomas (lower body) and defenseman Philip Broberg (concussion).

