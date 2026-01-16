Skip to main content
Backlund and Sharangovich lead Flames to 3-1 road win over Blackhawks

By AP News
Flames Blackhawks Hockey

CHICAGO (AP) — Mikael Backlund and Yegor Sharangovich each had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Thursday night.

Devin Cooley made 22 saves and Matt Coronato added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who won for only the second time in seven games. They completed a 2-3 trip, improving to 8-16-2 on the road this season.

Nick Foligno scored early and Spencer Knight stopped 20 shots for the Blackhawks, outscored 7-2 while dropping the first two games of a four-game homestand. They have lost three of four following a four-game win streak.

Chicago star Connor Bedard was held without a point and finished minus-2 after missing Monday’s 4-1 loss to Edmonton with an illness.

Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen sat out with an upper-body injury that prevented him from playing the final two periods against the Oilers.

Foligno, the Blackhawks’ captain, opened the scoring with his second goal of the season 2:38 into the first period. Sharangovich tied it 36 seconds later on a power play, assisted by Backlund and Connor Zary.

With the Flames killing a penalty, Backlund scored unassisted at 6:05 to give them a 2-1 lead. Backlund also had a goal and an assist Tuesday in a 5-3 loss at Columbus.

Following a scoreless second period, Sharangovich assisted on Coronato’s empty-netter with 1:01 remaining to seal it. It was Coronato’s 13th goal of the season.

Up next

Flames: Begin a five-game homestand Saturday against the New York Islanders.

Blackhawks: Host the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

