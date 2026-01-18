Skip to main content
Svechnikov has a hat trick to lead Hurricanes to 4-1 win over Devils

By AP News
Hurricanes Devils Hockey

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov had a hat trick and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Saturday night.

Jackson Blake also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Sebastian Aho had three assists as Carolina won a night after routing the defending champion Florida Panthers 9-1 at home.

Timo Meier scored for New Jersey, which had its two-game winning streak snapped. The Devils are 4-8-1 since Dec. 19 when they won 2-1 at Utah.

Svechnikov broke a scoreless tie at 13:12 of the second, whipping a shot past Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who had 29 saves. The 25-year-old Russian forward scored again 57 seconds later to make it 2-0 after two.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 50 points, including 17 goals. Svechnikov is second on the team with 40 points. The 36-year-old Andersen improved 7-10-3 this season.

Meier ruined Andersen’s shutout bid with his 13th goal on the power play at 4:27 of the third with assists to Cody Glass and Dougie Hamilton.

Blake restored the two-goal margin with his 15th goal at 8:33 of the third before Svechnikov completed his hat trick with his 16th goal this season at 15:52.

The first-place Hurricanes lead the Islanders by seven points in the Metropolitan Division.

Carolina has won all three meetings with New Jersey this season, including a 3-1 victory at Prudential Center on Jan. 4. The teams meet again March 28 in North Carolina.

Devils: Visit the Calgary Flames on Monday night to start four-game road trip.

Hurricanes: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By ALLAN KREDA
Associated Press

