Marchment’s hat trick lifts Blue Jackets past Lightning 8-5

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mason Marchment recorded his third career hat trick, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Tampa Bay 8-5 on Saturday night, ending the Lightning’s streak of 15 straight games without a regulation loss.

Charlie Coyle scored his 200th career goal and added two assists. Adam Fantilli had a goal and two assists, Dmitri Voronkov and Sean Monahan scored, and Zach Werenski added two assists. Jet Greaves stopped 24 shots for Columbus, whose four-goal first period was its highest total in an opening frame since March 15, 2003.

Jake Guentzel scored twice and had an assist, Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, Anthony Cirelli added a goal and two assists, and Brandon Hagel had two assists. Darren Raddysh also scored, and Jonas Johansson made 23 saves for Tampa Bay.

Erik Cernak left the game after a hit by Mathieu Olivier with 2:15 left in the first period, and Charle-Edouard D’Astous left after a blue-line collision at 7:46 of the third.

Cole Sillinger opened the scoring at 5:47 of the first period, grabbing a neutral-zone turnover, but Tampa Bay tied it 2:01 later when Greaves’ clearing attempt deflected off Isac Lundestrom’s skate and into the net. Guentzel was credited with the goal, extending his point streak to 17 straight games against Columbus.

Fantilli scored on his own rebound for his first goal in 17 games, dating to Dec. 16.

Kucherov scored at 3:29 of the second — his team-leading 26th — and set up Cirelli’s tying goal at 4:58. Columbus went ahead for good at 9:05 when Marchment scored his second goal, six seconds after leaving the penalty box.

Werenski assisted on both second-period Blue Jackets goals for his 15th career multiassist period, tying him with Rick Nash for the franchise lead.

Up next

Lightning host Utah on Monday.

Blue Jackets host Los Angeles on Monday.

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press