Hurricanes beat Senators 4-1 to take the Eastern Conference lead

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — William Carrier, Seth Jarvis and Taylor Hall scored in the first period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Saturday night to take the Eastern Conference lead.

Rookie goalie Brandon Bussi 35 saves for the victory.

Jalen Chatfield’s cross-ice pass sprung Mark Jankowski on an odd-man rush, where he fed Carrier cross-slot for an easy backhand tap-in to open the scoring just four minutes into the game. Only two minutes later, Jarvis beat James Reimer cleanly with a top-corner snipe from the faceoff circle.

Andrei Svechnikov made it 4-0 in the second.

Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa.

Before the game, the Senators honored former coach Jacques Martin for his induction into the Senators’ Ring of Honor.

